Ryan Giggs gives early verdict on Man Utd January signing Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has made quite the impact since arriving at Manchester United – scoring three and assisting two in six appearances

Ryan Giggs says Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United a huge lift and predicted he will only get better.

The Portuguese playmaker arrived towards the end of the January transfer window after a month of speculation.

And the £47million signing has already gone a long way to paying back his fee.

In six appearances the 25-year-old has already scored three goals and set up another two.

More importantly United have performed better with the former Sporting star in their side. Club legend Ryan Giggs has spoken out on Fernandes and give his verdict on the midfielder.

“He’s a fantastic player. He’s lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it’s still early days,” Giggs told Sky Sports News.

“I still think he can get even better.

“He’s hit the ground running which is what you want – especially [after]signing in the January Transfer Window [because]it doesn’t always happen.

“But he’s fantastic and I’m pleased to see him doing so well.”

Speaking about Fernandes, Solskjaer was once again full of praise for his latest acquisition.

“If you do your due diligence and speak to people who knew his personality, you hope he’d have this influence but couldn’t be 100 per cent sure – some players take six months,” he said.

“But the point was get him in because of the quality. He relishes it, he loves being around the place. He gives everyone a boost and has an aura.”