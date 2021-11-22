Ryan Passey’s family was awarded damages for “unlawful killing” after the killer was found not guilty.
Ryan Passey’s family and lawyer explain why they feel vindicated following a civil court judge’s decision, as they wait for a police review of the original murder investigation.
The family of Ryan Passey has been desperate for justice since a jury found their son’s killer not guilty of murder and manslaughter despite him admitting to the stabbing.
After a civil court found Kobe Murray liable for “wrongfully and unlawfully causing Ryan’s death” and awarded aggravated damages, they now feel relieved and vindicated.
The decision comes after another significant announcement: the original police murder investigation will be reviewed.
The “landmark” court decision left Ryan’s family “speechless,” and they hope it will help them continue their fight for justice.
Ryan’s father, Ade Passey, went to the hearing at Liverpool Civil and Family Court on Thursday worried that “it could backfire on us again” after witnessing Murray’s acquittal in 2018.
But his friend Jason Connon, the family’s spokesperson, “turned to me and smiled and put his thumb up,” he said, and he began to believe they would succeed during the proceedings.
Mr Murray admitted stabbing his unarmed victim with a flick blade during a brawl in a Chicago nightclub in Stourbridge, West Midlands, in 2017, according to an i investigation published this year.
Mr Murray, on the other hand, denied both murder and manslaughter, claiming that everything happened by chance.
He claimed the knife was not his and that when he “pushed out” in self-defense, he didn’t intend to use it.
Mr Murray was acquitted of all charges by a Birmingham Crown Court jury in 2018.
The Passeys were taken aback.
Mr Murray was “armed with a lethal knife,” according to their legal team, and he “stabbed Ryan in the chest with the knife using a sufficient degree of force to penetrate his sternum and pierce his heart,” which was “excessive and disproportionate.”
He “intended to cause Ryan at least really serious harm,” they said.
They claimed he later “disposed of crucial evidence, namely the knife, his clothing, and a phone,” as well as telling “lies to the police, namely that he didn’t know whether he had used a knife, and falsely claiming that he had been intoxicated.”
They are the ones.
Family of stabbing victim Ryan Passey win ‘unlawful killing’ damages against killer who was found not guilty
Unlawful killing and wrongful death
The most famous example of a court case for “wrongful death” came in the US in 1997, when a civil jury found OJ Simpson liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and he was ordered to pay $33.5m (£25.9m) in damages – just over a year after he was acquitted of murder charges by a criminal jury.
Perhaps the most notable example in English law came in December last year, when the family of L/Cpl Jeffrey Young, one of the four soldiers killed in the IRA’s 1982 Hyde Park bombing, was awarded £715,000 in damages. The ruling followed a 2019 civil case brought against John Downey, in which Mrs Justice Yip told the court she was satisfied he was “an active participant” in the attack.
In 2009 newspaper seller Ian Tomlinson, 47, was inadvertently caught up in protests in London concerning a G20 summit. After being hit with a baton by PC Simon Harwood of the Metropolitan Police, he collapsed and died. In 2011, an inquest jury found that Mr Tomlinson had been “unlawfully killed” and that Harwood had used “excessive and unreasonable” force. The following year, a Crown Court jury found Harwood not guilty of manslaughter, but he was sacked by the Met for gross misconduct.
At the inquest into the 1993 stabbing of Stephen Lawrence, Southwark coroner Sir Montague Levine recorded a verdict in 1997 of unlawful killing “in a completely unprovoked racist attack by five youths”, a year after a private prosecution collapsed due to inadmissible evidence. In 2012, two men, Gary Dobson and David Norris, were convicted of Lawrence’s murder under joint enterprise.
Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed were found to have been unlawfully killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 due to the “gross negligence” of driver Henri Paul and the paparazzi, a British inquest jury found in 2008.