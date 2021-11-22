Ryan Passey’s family was awarded damages for “unlawful killing” after the killer was found not guilty.

Ryan Passey’s family and lawyer explain why they feel vindicated following a civil court judge’s decision, as they wait for a police review of the original murder investigation.

The family of Ryan Passey has been desperate for justice since a jury found their son’s killer not guilty of murder and manslaughter despite him admitting to the stabbing.

After a civil court found Kobe Murray liable for “wrongfully and unlawfully causing Ryan’s death” and awarded aggravated damages, they now feel relieved and vindicated.

The decision comes after another significant announcement: the original police murder investigation will be reviewed.

The “landmark” court decision left Ryan’s family “speechless,” and they hope it will help them continue their fight for justice.

Ryan’s father, Ade Passey, went to the hearing at Liverpool Civil and Family Court on Thursday worried that “it could backfire on us again” after witnessing Murray’s acquittal in 2018.

But his friend Jason Connon, the family’s spokesperson, “turned to me and smiled and put his thumb up,” he said, and he began to believe they would succeed during the proceedings.

Mr Murray admitted stabbing his unarmed victim with a flick blade during a brawl in a Chicago nightclub in Stourbridge, West Midlands, in 2017, according to an i investigation published this year.

Mr Murray, on the other hand, denied both murder and manslaughter, claiming that everything happened by chance.

He claimed the knife was not his and that when he “pushed out” in self-defense, he didn’t intend to use it.

Mr Murray was acquitted of all charges by a Birmingham Crown Court jury in 2018.

The Passeys were taken aback.

Mr Murray was “armed with a lethal knife,” according to their legal team, and he “stabbed Ryan in the chest with the knife using a sufficient degree of force to penetrate his sternum and pierce his heart,” which was “excessive and disproportionate.”

He “intended to cause Ryan at least really serious harm,” they said.

They claimed he later “disposed of crucial evidence, namely the knife, his clothing, and a phone,” as well as telling “lies to the police, namely that he didn’t know whether he had used a knife, and falsely claiming that he had been intoxicated.”

They are the ones.

Family of stabbing victim Ryan Passey win 'unlawful killing' damages against killer who was found not guilty