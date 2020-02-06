Ryanair flight punctuality reaches 93 pct in January

DUBLIN, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Ryanair flight punctuality reached 93 percent in January 2020, up four percentage points compared with the same month last year, said the airline on Wednesday.

In January, a total of 1,975 Ryanair flights were delayed due to Air Traffic Control (ATC) staff shortages, said the company.

“While these ATC delays improved significantly in January, there is still a needless impact on our punctuality with France, Germany and Portugal as the worst affected countries,” said Kenny Jacobs, chief marketing officer of Ryanair.

In another development, Ryanair said on Tuesday that its January traffic number grew to 10.8 million passengers, up 5 percent compared with a year ago.

Of the total number of passengers handled by the airline in the month, Ryanair accounted for 10.3 million while its Austria-based subsidiary Lauda accounted for half a million, according to a statement from Ryanair.

Headquartered in Ireland, Ryanair is the largest budget airline in Europe with a fleet size of some 475 aircraft, offering 2,400 daily flights on average connecting 40 countries and regions in Europe and North Africa.