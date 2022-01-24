Ryanair holiday jets, including one bound for the United Kingdom, narrowly missed landing at a Spanish airport.

Ryanair holiday jets, including one bound for the United Kingdom, nearly collided at a Spanish airport.

An air traffic controller at Malaga airport gave one plane permission to land while another was preparing to take off on the same runway, according to the report.

It has been revealed that two Ryanair jets narrowly avoided a serious collision at a busy Spanish holiday airport.

According to an official investigation by the Spanish civil aviation authority (CIAIAC), an air traffic controller at Malaga airport gave one plane permission to land while another prepared to take off on the same runway.

On September 11, 2019, the two Boeing 737s were just 520 meters apart at one point.

“There was no degree of assurance that the regulatory separation could be maintained,” according to a CIAIAC report released this week. “The aircraft on approach was traveling faster than the aircraft on take-off, increasingly reducing the separation between the aircraft.”

The two planes, one of which was departing for Liverpool, carried nearly 400 passengers.

According to AirLive.net, the plane arrived from Germany.

The crew of the departing Liverpool-bound flight claimed they were given clearance for an immediate takeoff without the air traffic controller ever informing them that an aircraft was on final approach, according to the report.

At the time of the incident, the weather and visibility were excellent, and the number of flights using Malaga airport had no bearing.

“The incident occurred because an aircraft was given clearance to land on a runway that was occupied by another aircraft in the process of taking off, without respecting the regulatory distances,” the investigation found.

The incident was blamed on “inadequate planning” by an air traffic controller when scheduling a take-off in a gap between landings, as well as failure to cancel the take-off.

“We welcome this CIAIAC investigation report, which confirms the Ryanair pilots acted fully in accordance with procedure when reacting to this ATC error,” a spokesperson for the budget airline said.

Ryanair’s top priority continues to be the safety of its passengers and crew.”

