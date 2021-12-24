Ryanair reduces January capacity due to Omicron fears, which have resulted in a huge drop in bookings.

Ryanair reduces January capacity due to Omicron fears, which have resulted in a massive drop in bookings.

Thousands of vacations and flights have been canceled over the holidays due to coronavirus restrictions imposed by destinations.

Because of the uncertainty caused by Covid travel rules, no-frills airline Ryanair has reduced its planned January capacity by a third, removing millions of flight seats.

“The impact of recent government travel restrictions, in particular last weekend’s ban on UK arrivals into France and Germany, and the suspension of all EU flights to and from Morocco, has lowered Ryanair’s expected December traffic from between 10-11 million to a lower range of 9.0-9.5 million,” according to a spokesman for the airline.

“As a result of these restrictions, Ryanair has reduced its January capacity by 33%, lowering expected January traffic from approximately 10 million to 6-7 million passengers.”

The announcement comes just days after the airline announced its largest-ever sale, with millions of seats starting at just £29.99.

Due to pandemic restrictions across Europe, MSC Cruises has canceled four sailings from the UK by its ship MSC Magnifica.

The cruises were scheduled to leave Southampton on December 21 and 28, as well as January 4 and 11, and to visit France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands has been placed under lockdown until at least mid-January, and Germany has joined France in banning British tourists.

Because of the Omicron wave, German flag carrier Lufthansa has announced that it will cut flights during the winter.

Due to a “sharp drop off in bookings,” approximately 33,000 flights will be canceled between the middle of January and the beginning of February, accounting for 10% of winter schedules.

