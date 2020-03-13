Ryanair to suspend all Italy flights over coronavirus

DUBLIN, March 10 (Xinhua) — Ireland-based Ryanair announced on Tuesday that it will suspend all its flights to, from and within Italy in response to the Italian government’s decision to lock down the entire country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

All domestic flights operated by Ryanair within Italy will be suspended from midnight on March 11 (Irish time) until midnight on April 8, while all international flights operated by the company to and from Italy will be suspended from midnight on March 13 until midnight on April 8, the airline said in a statement.

The statement said that passengers looking for repatriation due to the cancelation of their international flights to or from Italy can obtain a free move to an earlier Ryanair flight operating up until midnight on March 13. All affected passengers will be able to choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months.

Prior to its Tuesday announcement, Ryanair had decided earlier this month to cancel up to 25 percent of its flights to and from Italy across Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

As of March 9, there were altogether 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ireland, many of which are associated with travel to affected areas in northern Italy, according to the Irish Department of Health.

Ryanair is Europe’s largest budget airline, which operates 2,400 daily flights connecting 40 countries and regions in Europe and North Africa.