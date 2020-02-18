Rylan Clark-Neal in ‘complete shock’ at Caroline Flack suicide

Rylan Clark-Neal shared his ‘complete shock’ at learning of Caroline Flack’s death during his radio show.

The host, 31, was presenting his Saturday show when he was told the news of the Love Island star’s tragic passing, with a stunned Rylan having to play music for the last part of the programme.

He tweeted on Saturday: ‘Apologies for the last 15 mins of my show. I’d been informed of the news and was and still am in complete shock.’

‘Gutted. So sad. Sleep well Flack x’, Caroline’s grieving friend wrote on his widely-followed social media account.

Rylan is believed to have met the ITV veteran when he competed on 2012’s edition of The X Factor, while she hosted the competition series’ sister show The Xtra Factor.

TV star Caroline took her own life on Saturday after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving the ex-Love Island presenter alone at her London flat.

It came just hours after she was told she would face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton last year – a claim she denied.

Her management have slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’ after former tennis player Lewis, 27, said he did not want to press charges.

The ex-sportsman had said she hit him with a lamp at her former home in Islington in December before asking the CPS not to press charges.

Caroline had been described by friends as feeling ‘she was on her own’ and ‘couldn’t see a way out,’ according to The Mirror.

It was also understood she had been struggling with her mental health and using anti-depressants before her death.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed by a lawyer for the family. The Flack family said in a statement: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

Love Island – the ITV2 dating series she hosted from its revival in 2015 until late 2019 – also released a statement which said: ‘Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

‘Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.’