S. Africa delays famed marathon over coronavirus fears

A famous ultra marathon in South Africa was postponed on Friday in to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Athletics South Africa confirms that #Comrades2020 has been officially postponed,” the Comrades Marathon said on Twitter without announcing a new date for the race.

Established in 1921, the Comrades race describes itself as the “Ultimate Human Race” as it was the oldest and largest marathon in the globe.

The Comrades Marathon previously said on its website that the 2020 edition, which was limited to 27,500 participants, was set to be scheduled on June 14.

The distance of the intercity marathon is nearly 90.2 kilometers (56 miles), starting in Pietermaritzburg and ending at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Global cases have exceeded 2.17 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with over 146,000 deaths and more than 554,000 recoveries.

South Africa reported 14 more fatalities as of Thursday from the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 48.