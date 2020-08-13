S. Africa experiences 5 pct decline in cash-in-transit heist

PRETORIA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — There has been a five percent decline in cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies from Jan to Aug. 12 as compared to the same period last year owing to collaboration between stakeholders, said the South African banking industry on Thursday.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) said collaboration between banks, government, law enforcement and cash-in-transit companies paid off.

“Never before has collaboration been more essential. These robberies have the potential to severely worsen our economy which is already under severe pressure due to COVID-19 and we will continue to follow this synergistic, sustainable and collaborative model,” said SABRIC CEO Nischal Mewalall.

He said SABRIC has launched the Cash-in-transit Association of South Africa (CITASA) together with CIT industry to co-ordinate efforts to counter the violent attacks.

CITASA spokesperson Grant Clark said, “Although the formation of CITASA is still in the process of being finalized, we are confident that this collaboration will significantly reduce these violent attacks, the risks to guards and bring criminals to book.”

Mewalall said they will continue with its partnership and use digital technology platforms to tackle cash in transit. He commended CIT for its pro-active approach.

From March 26 to date, the government introduced lockdown and curfew which restricted movement to flatten the curve of COVID-19. This could have contributed to decline in cash-in-transit heist. Enditem