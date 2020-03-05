S. Africa gov’t says gender-based violence continues unabated

CAPE TOWN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Gender-based violence continues unabated in South Africa despite an intensified crackdown on the scourge, the government said on Wednesday.

“We have to remain vigilant at all times to ensure the protection of women and children,” the government said in a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Social Development.

This followed the recent spate of killing of women and children in parts of the country, including the killing of three children aged between seven and 12 around Cape Town in the past month.

These statistics are horrific, with Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces experiencing unacceptably high levels of crimes against women and children, the statement said.

“They shock us all as a nation,” said the statement. “But instead of turning away in horror or discomfort, we must act NOW and act decisively to root out this scourge.”

In August last year, a nationwide campaign was launched to combat gender-based violence after dozens of women and children died at the hands of men.

“Sadly, a few months later we have lost more women and children due to violence perpetrated by men and the list of victims is growing by the day,” the statement said.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia De Lille announced on Wednesday that her ministry has deployed the Expanded Public Works Program to all districts across the country to promote public awareness and provide support to survivors and communities.

An additional six properties are being made available in the Western Cape and two properties in Gauteng to be used as safe havens for women and children who are victims of abuse, according to the minister.

More properties in all provinces are being identified to be handed over for use as shelters for victims of gender-based violence in the coming months, De Lille said.

In December, the first four properties in Pretoria were handed over for use as shelters for abused women and children.

One of the reasons that women and children remain in endless cycle of abuse is that they often have nowhere to go or they are not financially secure enough to leave an abusive relationship, De Lillie said.

The handover of these facilities will help better coordinate and strengthen efforts to respond effectively and timeously to the scourge of gender-based violence, she said.

According to government statistics, in 2018-2019, 2,771 women and over 1,000 children were murdered in South Africa. The police received about 100 cases of reported rape a day. Enditem