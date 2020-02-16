S. Africa lauds breakthrough in S. Sudan peace process

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — South Africa on Saturday lauded the resolution of a contentious issue surrounding the number of states and their boundaries in South Sudan.

This came after President Salva Kiir of South Sudan resolved to return the country to 10 states plus three administrative areas.

This progressive decision was made in the best interest of peace and unity in South Sudan, said David Mabuza, South African Deputy President, a special envoy to South Sudan.

“This revolutionary decision by President Kiir sets the tone for the formation of the Revilalized Transitional Government of National Unity before or at the end of the current extented period ending in a week’s time,” Mabuza said.

This will ensure that the guns be silenced in South Sudan as the country moves towards forming the transitional government, said Mabuza.

“We further congratulate the people of South Sudan for the patience and resilience they have shown during this difficult period,” he said.

The matter of states and their boundaries has been a matter of contention blocking the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity.

Mabuza has undertaken several peace missions to South Sudan, seeking to bring the warring parties together and agree on the number of states during the pre-transitional period.

The special envoy recommitted himself to continue supporting the process towards lasting peace and development in South Sudan.

He also called upon other special envoys to South Sudan who have been working with him in facilitating the peace process, to continue their support to the government and people of South Sudan.

“Finally we encourage all the parties to work together to build South Sudan towards her sustainable development and prosperity,”he added.

Shortly after its independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan plunged into civil war. At least 300,000 people are estimated to have died since late 2013, some 1.8 million people are displaced internally and 2.5 million others have fled to neighboring countries.

In 2018, all parties involved in the conflict signed the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the country, seen as a milestone toward a peaceful resolution.