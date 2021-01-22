S. Africa official succumbs to COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — South African Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications, said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This follows announcement few days ago that Mthembu was going into self-isolation after contracting COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss. Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy,” said the president.

He stated that Mthembu’s death is a lot to the nation as he was loved and greatly respected.

Ramaphosa sent a message of condolences to Mthembu’s family, friends and colleagues.

Mthembu was a seasoned politician who served in various portfolios. Previously, he served as the Whip of Parliament for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and as well as the national spokesperson for the ANC. Enditem