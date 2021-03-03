S. Africa proposes specialized land court

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Xinhua) — South African Justice and Correctional Service said on Monday that the country should have a specialized land court that would adjudicate on all land disputes and on all land related matters.

Justice and Correctional Service Minister Raymond Lamola said this followed the recommendations of the presidential advisory panel on land.

He said the panel made a number of recommendations including that the “land court must be given both the judicial and extra functions such as conflict resolution and mediation.”

Land court should have a functional approach which is modelled on negotiation before litigation on matters such as appropriation without expropriation which is proposed to parliament in the expropriation bill, he said.

It’s been recommended that the new court must appoint a permanent judge president and four permanent judges.

“Whilst the bill on its own may not be a silver bullet to undo the effects of colonialism, it is an important step which can enable land reform,” Lamola said. Enditem