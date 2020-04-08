S. Africa reports more coronavirus cases as massive community testing underway

CAPE TOWN, April 6 (Xinhua) — South Africa on Monday reported 31 more COVID-19 cases as massive community testing was gaining momentum, raising the total to 1,686 with 12 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The rise in coronavirus cases came as the country was rolling out massive community testing.

Thousands of health workers have been deployed across the country, going door to door to ask people standard questions.

Depending on the answers, some people will be asked to take a test for the virus.

Testing is done in either a mobile unit, or at the nearest health facility.

As of Monday, 58,098 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“As the number of positive cases continues to grow, we urge the public to take the risk of COVID-19 infections seriously,” the institute said.

South Africa, which reported its first case on March 5, has the largest number of coronavirus cases on the African continent.