S. African Constitutional Court orders Zuma to testify at corruption inquiry

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The South African Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered former president Jacob Zuma to appear and testify before the state capture inquiry set up to probe corruption during his administration.

“Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is ordered to obey all summons and directives lawfully issued by the Judiciary Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture,” the judgement of the highest court read.

The ruling came after Zuma refused to appear and give evidence before the inquiry in November last year, claiming the chair of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was biased against him.

Zuma’s legal team previously said if he was compelled to appear at the inquiry, he wouldn’t testify, however, the court directed him to give evidence.

The Constitutional Court also ordered Zuma to pay all the costs including the costs of two legal representatives.

It’s not clear what actions the embattled former president is likely to take now as the apex court compelled him to testify before the commission.

His corruption trial is scheduled to begin this year after several delays last year. Enditem