S. African governing party congratulates CPC on centenary

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — South Africa’s governing party African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) on its centenary celebration.

Ace Magashule, the ANC secretary-general, said this while announcing the decisions of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which took place on Feb. 13-14.

“The NEC congratulates the Chinese people and government on the celebrations of the New Year and the centenary celebration of the CPC,” said Magashule, adding that the ANC government would pursue and advance multilateral cooperation with progressive movements.

“The NEC furthermore supports engagement with the BRICS and other progressive forces as well as other multilateral institutions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and for equitable and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Magashule. Enditem