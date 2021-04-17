S.African health minister urges people over 60 to register for vaccination

JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Xinhua) — South Africans over the age of 60 have been urged to start registering online in order to be vaccinated next month, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said this when launching the vaccination electronic data system which would allow people to register online.

“The president, myself, hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers and now you, the citizens of South Africa, have or will all access the vaccines through the same process, by using this system,” he said on Friday.

The minister said this was the first time in history that a major public health campaign will be supported by one digital system for all South Africans.

The launch was held as government was preparing for the start of the second phase of the vaccination campaign set for May.

The first phase only included healthcare workers. Enditem