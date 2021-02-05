S. African minister concerned about COVID-19 hoarding

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor expressed concern that countries of the North have taken advantage of their financial muscle to buy large quantities of COVID-19 vaccine while poor countries in Africa struggle to access it.

Pandor made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing the 38th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU).

She said it is important for countries of the South, particularly in Africa to access the COVID-19 vaccine speedily to contain the pandemic.

“The developed North, which has substantial financial resources, has purchased the largest stocks, while we in Africa are struggling to get our fair share. The painful irony is that some of the clinical trials for these vaccines were carried out in Africa. In other cases, vaccines are packaged right here on the continent, yet we struggle to access them for our populations,” said Pandor.

Pandor said South Africa and India have asked the WTO to temporarily waive specific TRIPS obligations related to the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 for a defined period and within defined parameters.

“We thank many of you for the decision to support this initiative. If agreed, this would enable countries in Africa and elsewhere to access active pharmaceutical ingredients and benefit from technology transfer, including the know-how to manufacture vaccines in Africa at a cheaper cost,” she said. Enditem