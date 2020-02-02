S. African national carrier gets cash injection to keep afloat

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) confirmed on Wednesday that it has approved the Equity Bridge Facility to keep afloat the beleaugered South African Airways (SAA).

The cash injection worth 3.5 billion rand (about 240 million U.S. dollars) should place SAA on a better footing, the bank said.

The facility was approved by the Bank’s Board Credit and Investment Committee after a thorough and detailed consideration of the matter in full compliance with the bank’s internal credit approval processes.

The facility is secured by way of a government guarantee, according to the bank.

The national flag carrier was placed under urgent business rescue in December last year and it’s operations were seriously affected, leading to the cancellation of some of its international and domestic flights.

According to a SAA statement, the business rescue practitioners have been successful in obtaining the balance of the post commencement funding (PCF), required to meet the short term liquidity requirements of the airline for the period until the business rescue plan is published and adopted.

Funding for the restructuring phase after the plan is adopted is being considered by potential funders.

Discussions held with financial institutions have been fruitful with the DBSA offering to provide the next tranche of PCF, for a total amount of 3.5 billion rand, with an immediate draw-down of two billion rand, said the bank.

The restructuring of SAA is expected to provide an opportunity to develop a sustainable, competitive and efficient airline with a strategic equity partner remaining the objective of the government through this exercise and will result in the preservation of jobs wherever possible.

SAA is a key strategic asset which needs to be positioned to provide reliable connectivity to markets within South Africa, the African continent as well as servicing selected international routes.

Stakeholders of the airline should now have comfort that the rescue process is on a significantly sounder footing, and that passengers and travel agencies and airline partners may continue to book air travel on SAA with confidence, the airline said.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has made it clear that this is not a bailout.

“This is the provision of financial assistance in order to facilitate a radical restructure of the airline.

“These actions should provide confidence to customers of SAA to continue to use the airline because there will not be any unplanned stoppages of flights or cancellation of flights without proper notice should that be necessary,” he said.