S.African police minister visits Cape Town after police killings

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Xinhua) — Following the killing of two police officers on Sunday morning, South African Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday conducted an oversight visit in Kraaifontein outside Cape Town where the two were gunned down.

The two officers were ambushed while patrolling the streets of Kraaifontein which recently became a murder capital of the Western Cape.

The area has also seen a number of gang-related killings in recent days. The latest killings mean that 10 police officers have been murdered in the past two weeks alone.

“They were patrolling the streets and making sure the streets are safe,” Cele said during his visit to the Kraaifontein Police Station and the families of the officers.

The officers were killed not far away from a shebeen (an establishment that sells alcohol). “There is a trend that is developing around shebeens where people resist and think that they can work outside the law,” he said.

He said one suspect has been arrested and appeared in court on Tuesday and three others have been taken in for questioning. Enditem