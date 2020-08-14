S. African rugby sevens eye Tokyo Olympic Games

PRETORIA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — South African national rugby sevens team who resumed training this week have placed the Tokyo Olympics as their ultimate goal, said coach Neil Powell on Thursday.

Powell said they want to perform better at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“We would have returned from the Olympics a few days ago if it had not been postponed, so it’s easy to remind ourselves that it’s unfinished business. We have again penciled that in as part of the planning for the next season, as that is one of the few confirmed dates available. One thing we have on our side for now is time and we restarted this week with that in mind.”

Powell said the players were tested on Tuesday with the medical staff assessing their physical and mental state.

Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi said they are glad to be training again.

He said, “It is really good to see teammates again, although some only from a distance. We are adhering to the relevant guidelines and social distancing, and we all realize the importance of staying healthy in these opening weeks and making sure we do our bit with regards to the protocols.”

Soyizwapi said they are training in groups of five and are eager to play the first march. Enditem