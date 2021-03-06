S. African Rugby welcomes the postponement of the Rugby World Cup

JOHANNESBURG, March.4 (Xinhua) — South Africa Rugby (SA Rugby) on Thursday welcomed the postponement of the 2021 Rugby World Cup, saying the decision is “understandable and sensible.”

On Tuesday the World Rugby announced the postponement of the Rugby World Cup which was scheduled to take place in New Zealand between Sept. 18-Oct. 16.

“Since this is not possible due to the challenges presented by the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand the decision to recommend the postponement of the event,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“The Rugby World Cup is the biggest stage in rugby and in order for such a tournament to live to up to its billing, it is essential that the correct structures are in place for all the teams to perform to the best of their abilities,” he added.

South Africa national rugby union team Springbok women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer said the consolation is that the event was postponed and not cancelled.

“The key aspect is not that we are disappointed, it is the fact that the health and safety of everyone concerned is more important. We will now have more time in our preparation for the World Cup. I believe the right decision was made in the interests of everyone involved,” he said.

World Rugby said they had to postpone the tournament because of “the uncertain and challenging global COVID-19 landscape.” Enditem