S. African traditional leaders call on revising of COVID-19 regulations

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA) said COVID-19 regulations regarding the burial of the virus victims should be re-evaluated and revised.

Chief Mwelo Nonkonyane, CONTRALESA Chairperson in the Eastern Cape, said the changes would then allow families of the deceased to view the remains/bodies of their loved ones who died from COVID-19.

“If family members are provided with PPEs at the mortuary to prevent the spread of the virus, it would allow the viewing of bodies without any issues,” he told Xinhua.

Following the outbreak of the virus in South Africa last year, funeral parlours were ordered not to allow families to view bodies at mortuaries as it was a norm for many families previously.

Nonkonyane said discussions between them and funeral parlours were ongoing and a document calling for changes would be submitted to government soon.

As funerals are now required to move bodies from mortuaries to the graveyard for burial, chief Nonkonyane said bodies have been swapped due to this new changes.

“We had a case in the Eastern Cape of a family that received a body covered with plastic from Cape Town and it transpired that the body wasn’t theirs. Their body was already buried in Kwazulu-Natal. We have had many cases,” he said.

The health department said it was aware of families who resorted to exhuming bodies of their loved ones who died from COVID-19 to verify if they buried the correct bodies. Enditem