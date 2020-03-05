S. Africa’s GDP to decline due to coronavirus: official

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Xinhua) — South Africa would have to revise its gross domestic product (GDP) for 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak is likely to impact trade between China and South Africa, Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo said.

“In terms of our projection for 2020, we projected a growth of 0.9 percent for our economy. With the coronavirus, we think we may not realize that growth,” he said.

“Part of the growth drivers of our economy is the ability to sell things we produce and manufacture here in South Africa to countries like China. China is one of our biggest trade partners,” he said in an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Investments between the two countries have increased significantly over the years. For almost a decade, China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner. In 2017, bilateral trade rose by 11.7 percent to 39.17 billion U.S. dollars, and South Africa is China’s leading trading partner in the African continent.

Masondo said they were concerned about the impact the outbreak would have on production and trade in these countries.

“With the disruption of value chains in China, we are worried that some of the things we are going to export (to) China will not be sold, because production and tourism and many other economic activities are being disrupted by the virus. Therefore, we have to look at serious interventions,” Masondo said.

Jannie Rossouw, head of School of Economic and Business Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, told Xinhua that the impact on trade was possible.

“My view is that the economy will grow by 0.5 percent this year rather (than) their projection. Our exports to China will be negatively affected and we have (to) brace ourselves for low economic growth. It’s spreading to Europe, so it will be an issue in different parts of the world,” he said.