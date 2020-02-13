S. Africa’s ruling party calls for unity in Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) on Monday called on African leaders to strive for peace in the continent.

The ANC was commenting after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa assumed African Union (AU) chairship.

“We call on President Ramaphosa and his fellow heads of state to help deepen and strengthen unity on the continent. Africa’s prosperity and destiny resides in its hands. Acting in unity, Africa is poised to be an economic success of unparalleled proportions and an epicenter of sustained economic growth,”said the ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

He stated that the party has identified encouraging African countries to accelerate the signing and ratification of the African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a key priority.

The party said they have confidence that Ramaphosa would strive for silencing the guns which is the AU theme for this year.

Mabe said Africa should comply with conventional and non-conventional arms control regulations in pursuit of peace, stability and development on the continent.

“We look forward to a chairship that will introduce robust engagements and ground-breaking initiatives towards a peaceful and prosperous Africa. We have a responsibility to build peace on our continent as a prerequisite for economic growth and development,” said Mabe.

“The ANC calls upon African leaders to redouble their efforts in their quest to deal with the root causes of conflict within their borders in pursuit of sustainable peace and prosperity,” said Mabe.