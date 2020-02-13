S China city discharges first foreign COVID-19 patient

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — A Pakistani student infected with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was discharged from hospital Wednesday after recovering in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province.

The student, who studies in Wuhan and visited Guangdong in mid-January, was isolated for treatment in the Guangzhou 8th People’s Hospital on Jan. 28, the first cured foreign COVID-19 patient in the city.

The patient recovered well with normal body temperature, the hospital said, noting that two nucleic acid tests had negative results and two computed tomography imaging tests had shown remarkable improvement of his pneumonia symptoms.

Five foreign COVID-19 patients have so far been cured and discharged from hospital in Guangdong, according to an official with the provincial health commission.