S.Korea confirms 476 more cases of COVID-19, 4,212 in total

SEOUL, March 2 (Xinhua) — South Korea confirmed 476 more cases of the COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 4,212.

As of midnight local time, the number of infected patients totaled 4,212, up 476 from the previous day. Four more deaths were reported, lifting the combined death toll to 22.

The virus infection soared for the past 12 days, with 3,705 new cases reported from Feb. 19 to March 1. The country has raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest “red” level.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data twice a day at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time.

Of the new patients, 377 were residents in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of the capital Seoul, and 68 came from its surrounding North Gyeongsang province.

The total number of infections in Daegu and North Gyeongsang province increased to 3,081 and 624 respectively.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 109,000 people, among whom 71,580 tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and 33,799 were being checked.

One more patient was discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, lifting the combined number to 31.