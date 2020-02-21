S. Korea confirms 53 more cases of coronavirus, 104 in total

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — South Korea on Thursday confirmed 53 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total number of infections to 104.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 51 of the new patients were residents in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of the capital Seoul, and its surrounding North Gyeongsang province.

The country’s 31st patient, a 61-year-old woman, was believed to have been a so-called “super spreader.”

Of the new patients, 23 attended the same church services with the woman’s presence. The 31st patient was believed to have infected 15 of the 20 patients confirmed Wednesday.

One of the infected patients died of pneumonia on Wednesday. The health authorities were working to determine the exact cause of the death.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 13,000 people, among whom 11,238 tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and 1,860 were being checked.