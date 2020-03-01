S.Korea confirms 586 more cases of COVID-19, 3,736 in total

SEOUL, March 1 (Xinhua) — South Korea confirmed 586 more cases of the COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 3,736, and death toll rose to 18.

Fourteen patients were in critical conditions, indicating a further increase in the death toll.

The virus infection soared in the past 11 days, with 3,119 new cases reported on Feb. 19-29. The country has raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest “red” level.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data twice a day at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time.

Of the new patients, 469 were residents in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of the capital Seoul, and 67 came from its surrounding North Gyeongsang province.

The total number of infections in Daegu and North Gyeongsang province increased to 2,705 and 555 respectively.