S. Korea freezes policy rate at record low of 0.50 pct

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s central bank on Friday froze its policy rate at a record low for eight straight months.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol and six monetary policy board members decided to leave the benchmark seven-day repurchase rate unchanged at an all-time low of 0.50 percent. The rate was kept on hold since May last year.

The rate freeze decision was in line with market expectations. According to a Korea Financial Investment Association survey of 100 fixed-income experts, all predicted the rate on hold. Enditem