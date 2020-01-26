S.Korea Q4 growth marks fastest quarterly expansion in…

SEOUL, Jan 22 – South Korea’s economy grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in the final three months of 2019 due to a surge in government spending and better private consumption, a sign a firmer recovery could be underway despite sagging exports.

Gross domestic product increased by a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in the fourth quarter from three months earlier, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday, marking the fastest expansion since the third quarter of 2017 and outperforming the median estimate of 0.8% in a Reuters survey.

From a year earlier, the economy grew 2.2% in the fourth quarter, the fastest expansion in a year and compared with 1.9% seen in the poll.

For the whole of 2019, the economy grew 2.0%, the slowest pace in 10 years and matching the 2% growth projected by the central bank.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes and Chris Reese)