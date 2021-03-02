S. Korea reports 14 more cases of COVID-19 variants, 156 in total

SEOUL, March 1 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 14 more cases of COVID-19 variants in recent days, bringing the total number of such cases to 156, the health authorities said Monday.

Among the newly confirmed cases spotted since Thursday, 14 variant cases were imported and no locally transmitted case was found, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters.

Out of the combined variant cases, 133 came from Britain, 17 from South Africa and six from Brazil. The three variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

South Korea has banned the passenger flights arriving from Britain since Dec. 23 and extended the ban till March 11 to contain the variant entry.

All entrants from foreign countries are required to take two tests for the COVID-19 before being free from the two-week self-quarantine and to offer papers showing negative test results within 72 hours of departure for South Korea.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 355 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 90,029. Enditem