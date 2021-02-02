S. Korea reports 336 more COVID-19 cases, 78,844 in total

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 336 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 78,844.

The daily caseload was up from 305 the previous day, but it stayed below 400 for three straight days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 121 were Seoul residents and 70 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,369. Ten more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,435. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 466 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 68,775. The total recovery rate was 87.23 percent.

The country tested more than 5.71 million people, among whom 5,478,304 tested negative for the virus and 154,265 are being checked. Enditem