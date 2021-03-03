S. Korea reports 344 more COVID-19 cases, 90,372 in total

SEOUL, March 2 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 344 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 90,372.

The daily caseload stayed below 400 for three straight days, but it hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 120 were Seoul residents and 111 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,088.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,606. The total fatality rate stood at 1.78 percent.

A total of 268 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 81,338. The total recovery rate was 90.00 percent.

The country tested more than 6.68 million people, among whom 6,518,172 tested negative for the virus and 73,432 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination campaign was launched on Feb. 26, the country administered the first shots of COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 23,086 people. Enditem