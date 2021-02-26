S. Korea reports 396 more COVID-19 cases, 88,516 in total

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 396 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 88,516.

The daily caseload was down from 440 in the previous day, but it hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 114 were Seoul residents and 132 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-seven cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 6,990.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,581. The total fatality rate stood at 1.79 percent.

A total of 437 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 79,487. The total recovery rate was 89.80 percent.

The country tested more than 6.55 million people, among whom 6,394,026 tested negative for the virus and 68,672 are being checked. Enditem