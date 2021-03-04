S.Korea reports 444 more COVID-19 cases, 90,816 in total

SEOUL, March 3 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 444 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 90,816.

The daily caseload was up from 344 in the previous day, rising above 400 in four days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 last year owing to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 116 were Seoul residents and 218 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eighteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,106.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,612. The total fatality rate stood at 1.78 percent.

A total of 362 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 81,700. The total recovery rate was 89.96 percent.

The country has tested more than 6.71 million people, among whom 6,559,520 tested negative for the virus and 65,867 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 87,428 people. Enditem