S. Korea reports 457 more COVID-19 cases, 84,325 in total

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 457 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 84,325.

The daily caseload was up from 343 in the previous day, rising above 400 for first time in four days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 155 were Seoul residents and 129 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-eight cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,747.

Seven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,534. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 757 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 74,551. The total recovery rate was 88.41 percent.

The country has tested more than 6.21 million people, among whom 6,052,268 tested negative for the virus and 76,897 are being checked. Enditem