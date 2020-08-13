S.Korea reports 54 more COVID-19 cases, 14,714 in total

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 54 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,714.

The daily caseload stayed above 50 for 17 days since July 26 due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 19 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,591.

The domestic infections grew in double digits owing to infections relevant to church services.

No more death was reported, leaving the death toll at 305. The total fatality rate stood at 2.07 percent.

A total of 57 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,786. The total recovery rate was 93.69 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.64 million people, among whom 1,614,563 tested negative for the virus and 17,375 are being checked. Enditem