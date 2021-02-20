S. Korea reports 561 more COVID-19 cases, 86,128 in total

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 561 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 86,128.

The daily caseload fell below 600 in three days, but it hovered above 100 since Nov. 8, 2020 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 177 were Seoul residents and 182 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-eight cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,837.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,550. The total fatality rate stood at 1.80 percent.

A total of 617 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 76,513. The total recovery rate was 88.84 percent.

The country has tested more than 6.34 million people, among whom 6,188,748 tested negative for the virus and 71,116 are being checked. Enditem