S. Korea reports 614 more COVID-19 cases, 109,559 in total

SEOUL, April 11 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 614 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 109,559.

The daily caseload was down from 677 the previous day, but it stayed above 600 for the fifth straight day.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple digits since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 211 were Seoul residents and 182 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 7,824.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,768. The total fatality rate stood at 1.61 percent.

A total of 808 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 100,109. The total recovery rate was 91.37 percent.

The country tested more than 8.12 million people, among whom 7,928,064 tested negative for the virus and 91,909 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 1,156,950 with 60,510 fully vaccinated. Enditem