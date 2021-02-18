S. Korea reports 621 more COVID-19 cases, 85,567 in total

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 621 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 85,567.

The daily caseload stayed above 600 for two straight days following the Lunar New Year’s holidays last week when family members traditionally gather together to share food and have a talk.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 179 were Seoul residents and 237 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,809.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,544. The total fatality rate stood at 1.80 percent.

A total of 536 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 75,896. The total recovery rate was 88.70 percent.

The country tested more than 6.30 million people, among whom 6,146,927 tested negative for the virus and 70,720 are being checked. Enditem