S. Korea reports 7 more cases of COVID-19 variants, 34 in total

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported seven more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 34, the health authorities said Monday.

Seven people have been infected with three COVID-19 variants for the past week since Jan. 25, including four from Britain, two from Brazil and one from South Africa, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Among the combined number of confirmed variant cases, 23 came from Britain, six from South Africa and five from Brazil each. The three variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

South Korea has banned passenger flights arriving from Britain since Dec. 23 and extended the ban till Feb. 11 to contain the variant entry.

All entrants from foreign countries are required to take two tests for the COVID-19 before being free from the two-week self-quarantine and to offer papers showing negative test results within 72 hours of departure for South Korea.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 305 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 78,508.

The daily caseload was the lowest in 70 days since Nov. 23 due mainly to a lower number of tests over the weekend. Enditem