S.Korea says inter-Korean military hotlines in normal operation

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s defense ministry said Friday that its military hotlines with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) have been in normal operation, according to local media reports.

Choi Hyun-soo, spokesperson of the defense ministry, told local reporters that the military authorities of the two sides have had regular telephone calls twice a day at 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time through the eastern and western military communication lines.

When necessary, the two sides have communicated with each other via the hotlines at various times, Choi said.

The inter-Korean military hotlines were restored in the second half of 2018 following the first summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in April of the year.

The direct line between the DPRK military and the UN Command in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom was also restored in 2018.

The spokesperson said that the direct line has been in normal operation by exchanging phone calls twice a day.