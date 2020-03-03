S.Korean carmakers’ global auto sale posts double-digit fall in February

SEOUL, March 2 (Xinhua) – South Korean carmakers’ global automobile sale posted a double-digit fall in February, industry data showed Monday.

The number of vehicles, sold globally by Hyundai, Kia, Ssangyong, GM Korea and Renault Samsung, was 505,212 in February, down 11 percent from a year earlier.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor sold 39,290 cars at home and 235,754 vehicles overseas each in February, down 26.4 percent and 10.2 percent from the same month of last year.

The global auto sale by Kia Motors, affiliated with Hyundai, slumped 5.0 percent over the year to 187,844 vehicles in the month.

Saangyong’s global car sale diminished 27.4 percent to 7,141 units in the cited period owing to a 32.7 percent drop in the domestic auto sale.

GM Korea sold 4,978 cars at home and exported 23,148 vehicles respectively in February, down 3.8 percent and 16 percent from a year earlier.

Renault Samsung’s local car sale tumbled 25.4 percent to 3,673 units, and its export almost halved to 3,384 vehicles.