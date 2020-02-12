S. Korean film “Parasite” wins big, makes history at 92nd Oscars

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — South Korean black comedy “Parasite” turned out to be the biggest winner at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in the western U.S. city of Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Besides nabbing Best Picture, the genre-bending class thriller also won Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

“Parasite” also made history at the 92nd Academy Awards by becoming the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

There are nine nominees for best picture award this year, including psychological thriller “Joker,” mob drama “The Irishman,” and comedy drama “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” In particular, “Parasite” beat strong competition from Sam Mendes’ World War I epic “1917,” another front-runner with 10 nominations.

Bong, director of “Parasite,” also defeated heavy favorite Mendes to win Best Director.

The commercially-viable and adroitly-written drama on the weighty subject of class warfare follows the members of a poor household scheming to become employees of a much wealthier family by posing as unrelated, highly-qualified individuals.