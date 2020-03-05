Infosurhoy

S.Korean president exchanges letter with DPRK leader

SEOUL, March 5 (Xinhua) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has exchanged letter with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the presidential Blue House of South Korea said Thursday.

Yoon Do-han, senior Blue House press secretary, told a press briefing that Kim sent his letter to Moon on Wednesday to console the South Korean people fighting against the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the letter, Kim said he believed that South Korea would prevail over the outbreak without fail, expressing his wish for a good health of his compatriots in the South.

In response, Moon sent his letter to Kim Thursday to express his gratitude for the DPRK leader.

