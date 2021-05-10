S. Korean president says to find way for restored inter-Korean, DPRK-U.S. talks

SEOUL, May 10 (Xinhua) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that his government will seek to find a way for restored talks between South Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and between the DPRK and the United States.

Moon made the remarks during a televised address to mark the fourth inauguration anniversary of his five-year tenure. He took office in May 2017.

The president said that through the upcoming summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled for May 21 in Washington, he will firmly solidify the South Korea-U.S. alliance and coordinate the DPRK policy more closely.

He noted that his government will seek to find a way to restore the South Korea-DPRK and the DPRK-U.S. dialogues, and step forward for peace and cooperation.

Moon said he will make all-out efforts if an opportunity comes during the remaining tenure of his presidency to turn the “peace clock” again and advance the Korean Peninsula peace process, expressing his anticipation for a response from Pyongyang.

Moon welcomed the DPRK policy of the Biden administration, which he said would be a flexible, gradual, practical approach through diplomacy and based on the Singapore declaration with a basic goal of the peninsula’s complete denuclearization.

Top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump held their first summit in Singapore in June 2018, agreeing to the complete denuclearization of and the lasting peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

Denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington have been stalled since the second Kim-Trump summit ended without agreement in February 2019 in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi. Enditem