S.Korean president vows to prevail over COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL, March 1 (Xinhua) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed Sunday to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak through national unity at home and in cooperation with neighboring countries.

“The March 1 Independence Movement once again reminds us that we can prevail over anything as long as we stand together,” Moon said in a televised address to commemorate the 101st March 1 Independence Movement Day, a 1919 public uprising against Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

“All the people will come together and overcome even today’s crisis without fail,” Moon said.

His comment came as the COVID-19 spread rapidly here in recent days. The number of confirmed cases soared to 3,526 as of Sunday morning.

“We have overcome countless hardships… Even now, the people are all coming together. We will be able to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak and revive our shrunken economy,” Moon said.

Moon cited as the examples of national unity the so-called good landlord campaign, under which landlords lowered rent for microbusiness owners voluntarily in traditional markets and shopping complexes.

Also cited were voluntary doctors and nurses in the hardest-hit southeastern region, donations and relief supplies sent by companies and ordinary citizens, and large businesses’ helping hand to small companies.

“We are all the principal agents of quarantine efforts. There is nothing we cannot do if we trust each other and cooperate,” Moon said.

Moon emphasized the need for international cooperation in the fight against unconventional security threats such as disasters and catastrophes, climate change and the spread of infectious diseases, international terrorism and cybercrimes.

“We can respond to unconventional security threats only when we strengthen cooperation, not only with North Korea (the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) but also with adjacent countries like China and Japan and nearby Southeast Asian nations,” Moon added.