S.Korean president’s approval rating falls to 43.3%: poll

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating fell for two straight weeks due to damages from heavy rains and the government’s efforts to stabilize housing price, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, support for Moon dipped 0.6 percentage points over the week to 43.3 percent this week, continuing to slide for two weeks in a row.

The negative assessment on Moon’s conduct of state affairs inched up 0.1 percentage point to 52.5 percent.

Support for Moon’s ruling Democratic Party declined 1.7 percentage points over the week to 33.4 percent this week.

The main conservative opposition United Future Party gained 36.5 percent of support this week, up 1.9 percentage points from the previous week.

It marked the first time since Moon took office in May 2017 that the main opposition party’s approval score topped the governing party’s score.

The government announced a revised tax code to raise taxes for homeowners, including those with a very expensive home. It raised worry about higher tax burden among most of single-home owners.

Adding to the worry, heavy rains continued this month across the country. The downpour left dozens dead, caused property damages and displaced thousands of residents.

The minor center-left Open Democratic Party won 5.2 percent of support score, followed by the minor progressive Justice Party with 5.1 percent and the center-right People’s Party with 3.4 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,507 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.