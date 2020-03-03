S.Korea’s consumer price rises 1.1 pct in February

SEOUL, March 3 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s consumer price rose 1.1 percent in February from a year earlier after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous month, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The consumer price inflation stayed below 1 percent for the whole year of 2019, according to Statistics Korea.

Services price added 0.4 percent in February from a year earlier, marking the lowest since December 1999.

Eating-out cost was up 0.7 percent in the month, the lowest increase since January 2013. It came as the fast spread of the COVID-19 here discouraged people from doing outside activity.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products rose 0.3 percent in February from a year earlier, while price for industrial products advanced 2.2 percent on expensive oil products.

Core consumer price, which excludes volatile agricultural and oil products, added 0.6 percent last month on a yearly basis.

The OECD-method core price, which excludes food and energy cost, was up 0.5 percent in the cited month.